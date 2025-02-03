5 Minute CleverChef by Drew&Cole

Make marvellous meals in moments! Fast and delicious omelettes and pizzas, full meals and tasty snacks, and even desserts! From the people who brought you the Red Copper 5-Minute Chef, it’s the new and improved Drew&Cole 5 Minute CleverChef – where fast meets flavour! Simply add your ingredients, close the lid and just let the 5 Minute CleverChef do the rest! It sears steaks, crisps up crunchy toasties, and makes deliciously fluffy omelettes. All while locking in the delicious original flavours of your ingredients. Convenient and compact: the small footprint means 5 Minute Chef fits on virtually any kitchen counter. It folds away for easy storage, too! Easy to use: the red and green indicator lights tell you when you’re ready to cook. All you need to do is close the lid!

Make meals in minutes: the dual sided cooking technology cooks from the top and the bottom so you cook faster, evenly and without flipping. Versatile and convenient: enjoy easy omelettes, perfect pizza, delicious desserts and so much more! BONUS Digital Recipe Guide: includes meal ideas for omelettes, burgers, pancakes, pizza and much more to help you get the most of your Drew&Cole 5 Minute CleverChef!

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)