Breakfast Sandwich Maker by Drew&Cole

Make the world’s most famous Egg Muffin breakfast sandwich and more at home! Save money and make healthier versions of your favourite take-away breakfast sandwiches at home for a fraction of the price with the Drew&Cole Breakfast Sandwich Maker! It's the quick and easy way to create hot, tasty sandwiches using your favourite fresh ingredients, without all the hassle! And it all takes less than 5 minutes! You’re in control: Know exactly what’s going into your food – no need for added salt, sugars or preservatives. Simply use your favourite, fresh ingredients to create delicious, nutritious meals and snacks in no time. (Meat must be pre-cooked.) Not just for breakfast: The Drew&Cole Breakfast Sandwich Maker is perfect all day long! Cook up cheese toasties, mini pizzas, taco cups, omelettes and even mouth-watering desserts in no time! Works with almost any bread: English muffins, crumpets, bread rolls, bagels, pikelets and more, even croissants, waffles, tortillas and pancakes can fit easily into the specially designed cooking rings. Small and stylish: Sleek, space-saving design fits easily on the countertop. Classic black finish looks great in any kitchen. FREE Recipe App: Download the Drew&Cole app to find lots of fun, easy and delicious sandwich ideas you can make in five minutes or less! Whether you want meaty, veggie or vegan, whatever your dietary needs, you'll find it all on the Drew&Cole App. Available on Google Play and the iPhone App Store.

3-layer cooking: Toast the muffin, cook the egg and heat the meat, all at the same time! The secret is the specially designed cooking rings that ensure your sandwich is perfectly cooked and assembled, every single time, and all in one machine. Take-away favourites at a fraction of the price: A single sausage and egg breakfast sandwich could cost more than £2.50, but with the Drew&Cole Breakfast Sandwich Maker, you could make your own at home for as little as 49p per sandwich using your favourite fresh ingredients! Easy to use: Just place your bread on the bottom cooking plate, then add your cheese, and pre-cooked meat or veggies. Slide over the middle cooking plate and add an egg, top it off with your bread and close the lid. Then, in less than five minutes, slide out the middle cooking plate to construct the perfect breakfast sandwich!

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)