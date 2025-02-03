nutribullet Ultra - Graphite

Ultra sleek. Ultra durable. Ultra powerful. Introducing the next evolution of nutribullet. nutribullet Ultra is nutribullet’s quietest and most powerful single serve blender yet. Sleek Silhouette. A streamlined profile takes up minimal space on the kitchen counter and brings innovative design into your home. Ultimate Extraction. Go from fresh ingredients to perfect smoothie in just 30 seconds. Durable, Sustainable Cups. Large-capacity blending cups are designed for sustainability with Tritan Renew – made with 50% certified recycled content.* The Ultra takes the essence of the nutribullet you know and love and advances it forward, refining its design with increased wattage, an intuitive illuminated interface, and enhanced blade performance and durability. Its streamlined silhouette adds sophistication to any countertop, while its Tritan Renew blending cups bring sustainable strength to the table. It’s stylish, it’s powerful, and it delivers the highest quality results from every ingredient. *Recycled content is certified by a third-party through a mass balance allocation process

Rapid Extractor Blades. The classic twist-on blade, upgraded for optimal performance, speed and durability. Quieter Power. A 1200-Watt motor and base specifically engineered to operate at a lower sound frequency, making it nutribullet’s quietest blender yet. Blending, illuminated. Two blending options illuminate as soon as your cup meets the power base. Choose the full circle for the automated blend cycle, or the pulse circle for hands-on control over the texture of ingredients.

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)