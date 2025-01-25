CleverChef 14-in-1 Multifunction Cooker by Drew&Cole

Let CleverChef do the cooking for you so you have one less thing to worry about at home! CleverChef, by Drew & Cole, is the no hassle, one pot solution for perfectly cooked, healthy meals! Pre-programmed to make cooking almost anything as easy as the touch of a button, it’s the all-in-one multicooker no busy family should be without! Endless Possibilities: DIY function lets you easily adapt almost any recipe for CleverChef, by setting the time and temperature manually. All-in-one multicooker: Does the job of a steamer, slow cooker, oven, hob, rice cooker and so much more! Large capacity: 5-litre inner pot is perfect for feeding the whole family, or even batch cooking your favourite recipes. Ideal for busy families: 24 hour delay timer cooks your meal to your schedule while the Keep Warm function keeps your food at the perfect temperature until you’re ready to eat. Delicious results: Keeps all your food’s natural flavours and seasoning locked in the pot by precisely regulating steam release throughout the cooking process. Recipe APP: Download the Drew and Cole Recipe app for 100's of recipes! (Available on both Apple and Android)

14 pre-programmed functions: Choose from Steam, Stew, Soup, Roast, Poach, Bread Rise, Bake, Fish, Sauté/Brown, Rice, Pasta, Slow Cook High, Slow Cook Low and Yoghurt to cook virtually anything at the touch of a button! Energy efficient: At just 860W, CleverChef uses 62% less energy than the average oven (2,100W). Hassle free: Automatically sets and maintains the ideal time and temperature for your meal, so no more hovering over the hob!

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)