YAWN Air Bed DELUXE with Custom Fitted Sheet (Double)

The self-inflating motorised luxury air bed with built-in headboard. Includes a specially designed fitted sheet for even more comfort and convenience. Luxurious – Flocked top holds your bedsheets in place throughout the night. Premium finish - Built-in headboard for a real bed feel. Also stops pillows falling off your airbed in the night. Superior comfort and stability – 32 independent comfort support structures cradle and support your body throughout the night. These pillars are independently structured so when one person rolls over in the night, it won't disturb the other's sleep. Comfortable and safe - The raised rim ensures a comfortable and safe night’s sleep as you won’t roll out if you move too close to the edge of the bed in your sleep. Full height of a standard bed - Anyone, including seniors and children can get in and out of the bed with ease. The raised 45cm height* is double the height of a standard air bed, too. The luxury portable bedding solution. With incredible Comfort Support Technology and a powerful built-in pump, YAWN Air Bed combines the convenience of an air bed with the luxurious feel and comfort of a real bed for a perfect night’s sleep. Double Full Product Size: 216 x 135 x 45 cm. Sleep Surface Size: 191 x 135 cm

Superfast – Features a 2-in-1 built-in motor that inflates and deflates the bed in just 5 minutes. Convenient - Folds away into a carry bag for easy storage and transportation. BONUS Carry Bag is included. Versatile - Perfect for holiday guests, sleepovers and spare beds.

