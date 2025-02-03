YAWN Air Bed DELUXE with Custom Fitted Sheet (Single)

The self-inflating motorised luxury air bed with built-in headboard. Includes a specially designed fitted sheet for even more comfort and convenience. YAWN Air Bed DELUXE is the luxury portable bedding solution. With incredible Comfort Support Technology and a powerful built-in pump, you can combine the convenience of an air bed with the luxurious feel and comfort of a real bed for a perfect night’s sleep. Versatile - Perfect for holiday guests, sleepovers and spare beds. Luxurious – Flocked top holds your bedsheets in place throughout the night. Premium finish - Built-in headboard for a real bed feel. Also stops pillows falling off your airbed in the night. Superior comfort and stability – 40* independent comfort support structures cradle and support your body throughout the night. These pillars are independently structured so when one person rolls over in the night, it won't disturb the other's sleep. Comfortable and safe - The raised rim ensures a comfortable and safe night’s sleep as you won’t roll out if you move too close to the edge of the bed in your sleep. Full height of a standard bed - Anyone, including seniors and children can get in and out of the bed with ease. The raised 45cm height*. *is double the height of a standard air bed, too. And the YAWN Air Bed Fitted Sheet is specially designed to fit onto your YAWN Air Bed quickly and easily. The elastic corners hug the air bed and the elastic straps around the top of the bed hold your fitted sheet in place so you or your guests can enjoy an even more comfortable night’s sleep. Single Full Product Size: 208 x 90 x 36 cm Sleep Surface Size: 183 x 90 cm

Superfast – Features a 2-in-1 built-in motor that inflates and deflates the bed in just 5 minutes. Convenient - Folds away into a carry bag for easy storage and transportation. BONUS Carry Bag is included. Includes soft and comfortable custom fitted sheet for even more comfort and convenience.

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)