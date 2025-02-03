YAWN Air Self Inflating Camping Mattress (Single)

Complete comfort and convenience, wherever you are. With a built-in foot pump, an integrated pillow and a luxuriously flocked top, you can camp in comfort. YAWN Air Mattresses are designed for comfort and convenience, whether you have guests at home, want to take it with you when you’re visiting friends and family or are going camping. Simply take it out of the included storage and carry bag then use the built-in foot pump to inflate it to your desired firmness, wherever you are! Luxurious flocked top: for even more comfort and to prevent sheets or sleeping bags slipping off in the night. Two repair patches included. BONUS Storage and Carry Bag included. Dimensions: 190 x 90 x 22cm

Integrated pillow: for complete comfort and convenience, never forget to pack a pillow again! Integrated sponge pump: no need for an additional pump, just use the built-in foot pump and you’re ready to go. Internal coil structure: for enhanced support. The internal pillars are independently structured so when one person rolls over on one side, it won’t disturb the other’s sleep.

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)