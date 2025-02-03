Silentnight Hotel Collection Electric Blanket, 3 Heat Settings, Overheat Protection, Easy Fit, Super King

Indulge in the 5 star comfort of a hotel every night with a luxuriously soft and cosy boutique style electric blanket. The Hotel Collection Electric Blanket reaches edge-to-edge for full mattress coverage, ensuring that your whole bed is kept warm and cosy, for that true indulgent feel. The supersoft pinsonic microfleece is finished with a stylish piped finish for a blissful slumber. The 3 heat settings allow you to choose a temperature that is just right for you. The Silentnight Hotel Collection Electric Blanket is an energy efficient and affordable way to stay warm for less. Pre- heating your bed for 1 hour on a low heat setting costs as little as 1p, so you can afford cosy hotel comfort night after night. As sleep experts we recommend turning off the appliance before falling asleep to regulate your core temperature for a less disturbed sleep. The slimline controllers are super easy to use and the elasticated corner staps mean that fitting your blanket securely to your mattress is effortless. Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products to help the whole family get that ‘great sleep’ feeling.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable to keep your electric blanket feeling fresh and hygienic. FAST, CUSTOMISABLE WARMTH – The slimline LED controllers feature 3 heat settings that heat up the blanket in minutes to your preferred temperature so you can feel snug as soon as you get into bed. EDGE-TO-EDGE COVERAGE: Reaches edge-to-edge for full mattress coverage, ensuring that your whole bed is kept warm and cosy, for that true indulgent feel. Easy fit elasticated straps secure the blanket.

Sold by CG Support Services Limited