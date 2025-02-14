Silentnight Winter Wonderland Teddy Fleece Duvet Set, Single, Supersoft Cosy Duvet Cover with Pillowcase Included

Snuggle into cosy comfort each night with this festive Silentnight Fleece Duvet set. Soft to the touch, the duvet is warm and comforting, perfect for hibernation over the colder winter months. Featuring a joyful festive design this bedding transforms your bedroom into a cosy wonderland. The duvet set is easy to care for and hassle-free, retaining its shape after machine washing, tumble dry safe. Created by Silentnight, the UK's number one sleep brand, with over 75 years' experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

EASYCARE: No need to iron so more time for hibernation! MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable and tumble dry safe. EXTRA SOFT: The fleecy texture is incredibly soft and luxurious, ideal for hibernating during the colder winter months. FESTIVE PRINT: Featuring a joyful festive design, this bedding transforms your bedroom into a cosy wonderland

Sold by CG Support Services Limited