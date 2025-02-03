Groov-e GVDR03/BK Paris Portable DAB/FM Digital Radio with Bluetooth - Black

This portable radio will make a great addition to your home with its clean cut rectangular design, sleek casing and stylish look. It has all the features you need in a radio alarm clock and its size means it fits neatly on a bedside table or shelf but is still portable and will fit easily into a suitcase or bag when you're travelling. The portable DAB radio can be used anywhere in the home or if you're on the move it's an ideal companion. Lightweight and easy to carry, you can take it with you on your travels using batteries whilst mains power can be used at home. The versatile clock and neat, functional button controls make this the perfect companion whatever you're doing and wherever you want to listen. With 20 presets (10DAB and 10 FM) plus auto or manual scan tuning facility you won't be short of listening choices and the backlit LCD display with radio text feature keeps you informed of what's going on. The clock shows both time and date and the alarm feature can wake you with either radio or buzzer – the choice is yours. It even comes with a snooze and sleep timer so you're always in control. No need to oversleep with all these functions available! The Paris DAB radio comes with everything you need for simple and trouble-free use. The AC mains cable (supplied) powers the unit when at home but if you're on the move you can fit 4 AA batteries (not supplied) so you'll always able to listen to your favourites. An adjustable telescopic antenna helps get perfect reception and the 3.5mm headphone socket enables private listening with your own headphones if you (or your companions!) prefer.

20 Preset Stations Bluetooth Connectivity Clock with Dual Alarm

