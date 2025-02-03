Groov-e GVDR08WD Boston Wooden Stereo DAB/FM Digital Radio with Bluetooth

The Groov-e Boston Wooden DAB & FM Radio has a timeless & stylish design that looks great in any room. Boasting both a classic and retro design. Tune in to your favourite stations or stream your favourite music wirelessly. Enjoy the best of both worlds with the stylish radio that is bluetooth enabled.

It can be used both via mains (included) which allows you the chance to move it all around the house, as well as outdoors by battery power (not included).

Features: DAB/ FM radio, 40 preset stations: 20 DAB & 20 FM, Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music playback, Wooden cabinet with metal speaker mesh, Backlit LCD display, Radio text, Auto scan & manual tuning, Clock – time and date, Dual alarm – wake up to radio or buzzer, Snooze function, Sleep timer, Display dimmer, Telescopic antenna, AC Mains power (included), 4 x C size batteries (not included)