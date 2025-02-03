Pet Mate 4 Way Locking Flap & Liner White 16.5x17.4cm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Cat Mate 4 Way Locking Cat Flap with Door Liner combines the convenience of 4 way control locking control with a unique trimmable door liner for neat, easy installation in most applications. Particularly recommended for wooden doors and walls.

The Cat Mate 4 Way Locking Cat Flap with Door Liner combines the convenience of 4 way control locking control with a unique trimmable door liner for neat, easy installation in most applications. Particularly recommended for wooden doors and walls.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.