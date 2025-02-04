Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set - Rise Stainless Steel

The Hamilton Beach Rise Collection: LARGE 1.7L CAPACITY: With a generous 1.7L capacity, you can make up to 7 cups of your favourite beverage, perfect for larger households. ERGONOMIC DESIGN: The Hamilton Beach Rise Polished Kettle is designed with you in mind. The 360° rotational base and ergonomic handle cater to both right and left-handed users, making it effortlessly comfortable to pour from any angle. The push-button lid release adds an extra touch of convenience to your brewing routine, allowing for easy refills and cleaning. RAPID BOIL: Designed for those who appreciate efficiency and style, this kettle offers a rapid boil experience with its powerful 3kW element. Say goodbye to long waiting times and hello to your favourite hot beverage in no time. The Rise Polished Kettle is equipped with boil dry protection. If the water level is too low, the kettle will automatically switch off, preventing scorching and keeping your home safe. MODERN DESIGN: Crafted with a sleek and premium polished stainless steel exterior, this kettle not only adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen but also ensures durability that lasts. Its timeless design will keep your kitchen looking fresh and modern, blending seamlessly with any decor. 2 SLICE CAPACITY: Cook up to 2 slices of bread at a time, which makes it ideal for smaller households. The compact design means that it can fit comfortably into any kitchen without taking up a lot of counter space. VARIABLE BROWNING CONTROL: Achieve toast perfection every time with the variable browning control. Toast to perfection with 6 levels of browning. From lightly toasted to golden brown customize the level of crispiness to suit your taste and enjoy perfect toast just the way you like it.

3KW Kettle Rapid Boil Variable Browning Settings

Sold by EPE (EPE International Limited)