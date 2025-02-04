Marketplace.
image 1 of Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set - Rise Stainless Steel

Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set - Rise Stainless Steel

No ratings yet

Write a review

£49.99

£49.99/each

Sold and sent by EPE

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Hamilton Beach Kettle & Toaster Set - Rise Stainless Steel
The Hamilton Beach Rise Collection:LARGE 1.7L CAPACITY: With a generous 1.7L capacity, you can make up to 7 cups of your favourite beverage, perfect for larger households.ERGONOMIC DESIGN: The Hamilton Beach Rise Polished Kettle is designed with you in mind. The 360° rotational base and ergonomic handle cater to both right and left-handed users, making it effortlessly comfortable to pour from any angle. The push-button lid release adds an extra touch of convenience to your brewing routine, allowing for easy refills and cleaning.RAPID BOIL: Designed for those who appreciate efficiency and style, this kettle offers a rapid boil experience with its powerful 3kW element. Say goodbye to long waiting times and hello to your favourite hot beverage in no time. The Rise Polished Kettle is equipped with boil dry protection. If the water level is too low, the kettle will automatically switch off, preventing scorching and keeping your home safe.MODERN DESIGN: Crafted with a sleek and premium polished stainless steel exterior, this kettle not only adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen but also ensures durability that lasts. Its timeless design will keep your kitchen looking fresh and modern, blending seamlessly with any decor.2 SLICE CAPACITY: Cook up to 2 slices of bread at a time, which makes it ideal for smaller households. The compact design means that it can fit comfortably into any kitchen without taking up a lot of counter space.VARIABLE BROWNING CONTROL: Achieve toast perfection every time with the variable browning control. Toast to perfection with 6 levels of browning. From lightly toasted to golden brown customize the level of crispiness to suit your taste and enjoy perfect toast just the way you like it.
3KW KettleRapid BoilVariable Browning Settings
Sold by EPE (EPE International Limited)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here