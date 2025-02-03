Cortaflex Ultra Joint Premium Human Joint Supplement

Cortaflex

Cortaflex Ultra® Joint is an advanced, premium supplement for those who demand the highest level of joint support available. Scientifically formulated using only the best and most innovative ingredients. At the heart of Cortaflex Ultra® Joint is our highly sophisticated blend of glucosamine, chondroitin and hyaluronic acid, providing the perfect ratio for structural and functional support. Vitamin C contributes to collagen formation for the function of cartilage, whilst manganese contributes to the formation of connective tissue.

Gold standard support for joint care (glucosamine HCL, chondroitin sulphate, hyaluronic acid) Micronutrients to support collagen, cartilage and connective tissue formation (manganese, vitamin C) Potent antioxidants (boswellia serrata extract, curcumin, black pepper extract)

Pack size: 60g

Sold by Equine America (UK) Ltd