Marketplace.
image 1 of 6x Multicolour 390ml Highball Glasses Tall Hi Ball Glass Tumbler Set

6x Multicolour 390ml Highball Glasses Tall Hi Ball Glass Tumbler Set

No ratings yet

Write a review

£14.99

£14.99/each

Sold and sent by Neo Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

6x Multicolour 390ml Highball Glasses Tall Hi Ball Glass Tumbler Set
The Neo set of 6 highball glasses with a touch of color is a fantastic way to elevate your drinkware collection, adding both functionality and a splash of vibrancy to your table setting. Highball glasses are tall, typically cylindrical, and perfect for serving a variety of beverages, from cocktails and mixed drinks to water and iced tea.Each highball glass is crafted from high-quality, durable glass. The glasses are designed to be crystal clear, providing a pristine view of the beverage inside, while also featuring a touch of color to add personality and style to your drinkware.These glasses are tall and cylindrical, with straight sides that make them ideal for a variety of drinks. The highball shape is perfect for drinks served with ice, as it provides plenty of room for both the liquid and ice cubes, ensuring a balanced and well-chilled drinkThe glasses feature a touch of color, subtle tints of soft blue, green, pink, deep purple, reds and orange. The color is applied to the base giving each glass a unique and stylish appearance.The assortment of colors can help guests easily identify their drinks at a gathering.Each glass typically holds 395ml providing ample space for a standard highball cocktail, a tall glass of water, or a refreshing iced tea. Size: 6.2 x 6.2 x 13.8cm 395mlMade from high-quality glass, these highball glasses are designed to be durable and resistant to chips and cracks, ensuring long-lasting use.
Sold by Neo Direct (Neo Direct Ltd)

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here