6x Multicolour 390ml Highball Glasses Tall Hi Ball Glass Tumbler Set

The Neo set of 6 highball glasses with a touch of color is a fantastic way to elevate your drinkware collection, adding both functionality and a splash of vibrancy to your table setting. Highball glasses are tall, typically cylindrical, and perfect for serving a variety of beverages, from cocktails and mixed drinks to water and iced tea.

Each highball glass is crafted from high-quality, durable glass. The glasses are designed to be crystal clear, providing a pristine view of the beverage inside, while also featuring a touch of color to add personality and style to your drinkware.

These glasses are tall and cylindrical, with straight sides that make them ideal for a variety of drinks. The highball shape is perfect for drinks served with ice, as it provides plenty of room for both the liquid and ice cubes, ensuring a balanced and well-chilled drink

The glasses feature a touch of color, subtle tints of soft blue, green, pink, deep purple, reds and orange. The color is applied to the base giving each glass a unique and stylish appearance.

The assortment of colors can help guests easily identify their drinks at a gathering.

Each glass typically holds 395ml providing ample space for a standard highball cocktail, a tall glass of water, or a refreshing iced tea. Size: 6.2 x 6.2 x 13.8cm 395ml

Made from high-quality glass, these highball glasses are designed to be durable and resistant to chips and cracks, ensuring long-lasting use.