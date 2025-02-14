Copper Electric Egg Boiler Poacher and Steamer

Prepare your morning eggs with style with the Neo copper electric egg boiler, poacher and steamer. This 3 in 1 machine that features buzzer and automatic cut off when cooked with boil dry protection.

For soft, medium and hard boiled eggs (8/10/12 minutes).

On/off button with pilot light.

Buzzer and automatic cut off when boiled.

Boil dry protection.

Brushed stainless steel heating plate and easy to be cleaned.

Detachable egg tray.

Detachable Omelette tray.

Fast cooking and energy-saving.

Multi-functional egg shelf design, varied size of eggs.

Two egg poaching tray steamer tray.

Can fit up to 7 eggs, 2 egg poaching tray and steamer tray for steaming other foods.