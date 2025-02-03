Aveda Damage Remedy Intensive Restructuring Treatment 150ml

The Aveda Damage Remedy Intensive Restructuring Treatment (150ml) is a deep-conditioning treatment designed to repair and strengthen damaged or chemically treated hair. This intensive masque targets and revitalizes hair from the inside out, helping to restore its natural strength, elasticity, and shine.

Infused with a potent blend of plant-based ingredients, including quinoa protein, pomegranate oil, and a unique blend of nourishing oils, this treatment works to rebuild and fortify hair, reduce breakage, and improve overall texture. It's ideal for those with weakened or over-processed hair seeking to restore health and vitality.