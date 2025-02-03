Marketplace.
Aveda Damage Remedy Intensive Restructuring Treatment 150ml

£39.00

Sold and sent by Wraybury Hair and Beauty

Aveda Damage Remedy Intensive Restructuring Treatment 150ml
The Aveda Damage Remedy Intensive Restructuring Treatment (150ml) is a deep-conditioning treatment designed to repair and strengthen damaged or chemically treated hair. This intensive masque targets and revitalizes hair from the inside out, helping to restore its natural strength, elasticity, and shine.Infused with a potent blend of plant-based ingredients, including quinoa protein, pomegranate oil, and a unique blend of nourishing oils, this treatment works to rebuild and fortify hair, reduce breakage, and improve overall texture. It's ideal for those with weakened or over-processed hair seeking to restore health and vitality.

Ingredients: Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propanediol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponifiables, Cetyl Esters, Quinoa Protein, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Seed Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Polysorbate 60, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Fragrance (Parfum), Sodium Chloride, Sodium Gluconate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Tocopherol.
