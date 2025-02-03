Marketplace.
image 1 of Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Hair Spray 200ml

Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Hair Spray 200ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£24.00

£24.00/each

Sold and sent by Wraybury Hair and Beauty

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Hair Spray 200ml
The Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Hair Spray (200ml) is a lightweight, firm-hold spray designed to add instant volume and lift to fine or limp hair. Formulated with natural, plant-based ingredients, it enhances hair's body while providing all-day hold without leaving a sticky or heavy residue. This volumizing spray works to create fuller, thicker-looking hair while maintaining a flexible, natural finish.With its unique formula that includes acacia gum, a natural styling agent, the spray provides long-lasting volume and keeps your style intact. Additionally, it contains Aveda's signature pure-fume™ aroma, a blend of jasmine, certified organic peppermint, palmarosa, and ylang-ylang, leaving your hair smelling fresh.

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Alcohol Denat., Hydrofluorocarbon 152a, Polysilicone-11, Acacia Senegal Gum, PVP, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Fragrance (Parfum), Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Pogostemon Cablin Oil, Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil, Linalool, Limonene, Citral, Geraniol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate.
Sold by Wraybury Hair and Beauty (Wraybury Limited)

View all Haircare & Styling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here