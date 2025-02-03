Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Hair Spray 200ml

The Aveda Pure Abundance Volumizing Hair Spray (200ml) is a lightweight, firm-hold spray designed to add instant volume and lift to fine or limp hair. Formulated with natural, plant-based ingredients, it enhances hair's body while providing all-day hold without leaving a sticky or heavy residue. This volumizing spray works to create fuller, thicker-looking hair while maintaining a flexible, natural finish.

With its unique formula that includes acacia gum, a natural styling agent, the spray provides long-lasting volume and keeps your style intact. Additionally, it contains Aveda's signature pure-fume™ aroma, a blend of jasmine, certified organic peppermint, palmarosa, and ylang-ylang, leaving your hair smelling fresh.