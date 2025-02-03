* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

External use only. Discontinue use if redness or irritation occurs. Avoid direct contact with eyes.

Crafted with precision, the TBS Power Concentrate Eye Revive Cream boasts a meticulous blend of premium, beneficial active ingredients. Formulated with a unique herbal complex and peptides, it offers a powerful solution for firming and lifting. Enriched with astaxanthin, it delivers potent antioxidant properties, while caffeine enhances circulation for revitalised skin. Infused with hyaluronic acid and squalane, it effectively combats dryness, ensuring a deeply nourished complexion. Lightweight and effortlessly applied, the formula absorbs quickly, leaving no residue. Targeting dark circles, it simultaneously hydrates, promoting a brighter, more youthful appearance around the eyes.

