Marketplace.
image 1 of TBS 3 Step Blackhead Removal System 1 Piece

TBS 3 Step Blackhead Removal System 1 Piece

No ratings yet

Write a review

£4.99

£4.99/each

Sold and sent by TBS Skincare ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

TBS 3 Step Blackhead Removal System 1 Piece
An advanced skincare solution designed to leave your nose feeling exceptionally smooth, clean, and hydrated. This innovative system features a unique three-step process that targets blackheads effectively and gently.Step 1 prepares your skin by opening the pores, ensuring optimal results. Step 2 uses a powerful nose strip to remove blackheads with precision, leaving your skin visibly clearer. Finally, Step 3 soothes and hydrates with a post-treatment mask that tightens pores and locks in moisture.

Ingredients

3ml Aqua Glycolic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Eucommia Ulmoides Bark Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Root Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, 1.2-Hexanediol, Ethyl Hexylglycerol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizinate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance Blackhead Removal Patch NET: 0.7g Aqua Polyvinyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Carbon, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Liquorice) Root Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Glycolic Acid, CI17200 Pore Shrinking Essence Patch NET: 3ml Aqua Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Butylene Glycol, 1.2-Hexanediol, Caprylohydroxamic Acid, P-Hydroxyacetophenone, Carbomer, Allantoin, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizinate, PVM/MA Copolymer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Fragrance
Sold by TBS Skincare Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here