TBS 3 Step Blackhead Removal System 1 Piece

An advanced skincare solution designed to leave your nose feeling exceptionally smooth, clean, and hydrated. This innovative system features a unique three-step process that targets blackheads effectively and gently.

Step 1 prepares your skin by opening the pores, ensuring optimal results. Step 2 uses a powerful nose strip to remove blackheads with precision, leaving your skin visibly clearer. Finally, Step 3 soothes and hydrates with a post-treatment mask that tightens pores and locks in moisture.