TBS Beauty Blender In Storage Pot 1 Piece

TBS Skincare's premier, edgeless, and reusable high-definition cosmetic sponges deliver a flawless blend every time. Crafted from exclusive material, these beauty blenders ensure an airbrushed finish while absorbing minimal product, allowing your favourite formulas to enhance your complexion rather than being wasted on the sponge. Elevate your beauty routine and achieve professional results with TBS Beauty Blenders.

Thoroughly wet the beauty blender with water. Squeeze out any excess water, using a towel if available, to ensure optimal dampness. Gently bounce the beauty blender to apply foundation, powder, or any complexion product across the face for a flawless finish. Cleanse the beauty blender after each use to maintain the integrity of its exclusive material. To ensure consistent results, we recommend replacing your beauty blender every three months.