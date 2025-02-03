Microfibre Hair Towel - The Hot Pink One

Key Benefits:

Reduced Frizz & Breakage: Traditional towels can be harsh on your hair, leading to frizz and breakage. The Noughty Microfibre Hair Towel delicately wraps around your hair, minimising friction and reducing the risk of damage, leaving you with smoother, healthier-looking locks.

Easy Care & Durability: Noughty values sustainability, and so our hair towel is reusable and durable, making it an eco-friendly choice. It can withstand frequent washing without losing its effectiveness, ensuring you get long-lasting value from your purchase. You can wash your microfibre towel by machine and it will not lose the softness or absorbency. We recommend putting on a cold wash and avoid using hot warm water. Suitable for tumble drying.

Lightweight & Convenient: Perfect for home or travel use, our hair towel is incredibly lightweight and easy to carry. Its compact design means you can effortlessly tuck it into your gym bag, suitcase, or even a small purse, making it an essential accessory for the on-the-go lifestyle.

Ultra-Absorbent Microfiber Technology: Our hair towel is crafted with high-quality microfiber material, renowned for its exceptional absorbency. It effortlessly wicks away excess moisture from your hair, significantly reducing drying time.