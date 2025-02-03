Vida Designs Arlington 3 Drawer Dressing Table Mirror & Stool Set Vanity Makeup Desk, White & Oak

Introducing our elegant Shaker Style Arlington Dressing Table Set, a perfect fusion of timeless design and practical functionality. This beautiful piece is designed to enhance your bedroom decor with its classic Shaker-style craftsmanship, featuring clean lines and refined simplicity. The dressing table comes with three spacious drawers, providing ample storage for your cosmetics, jewellery, and other personal items, ensuring your essentials are neatly organized and easily accessible. Each drawer is adorned with stylish knob handles, adding a touch of traditional charm and ensuring easy operation. Included with the dressing table is a matching mirror, completing the set and creating a cohesive and sophisticated look. The mirror not only adds to the table's aesthetic appeal but also enhances your daily routine by providing a convenient place to get ready. Constructed from high-quality materials, our Shaker Style Dressing Table is built for durability and stability, promising long-lasting use. Its sturdy construction and elegant design make it a versatile piece that complements various decor styles, from traditional to contemporary. Technical Information: Dressing Table: H 131 x W 104 x D 39 cm Stool: H 45 x W 48 x D 30 cm Weight Limit: 70kg Stool / 5kg Per Drawer / 10kg Table Top Material: Particleboard Finish: Paper Veneer & Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Shaker Style Design: Features a timeless Shaker style that adds classic elegance to any bedroom decor. Three Spacious Drawers: Provides ample storage space for cosmetics jewellery and other personal items keeping your essentials organized and within reach. Knob Handles: Includes stylish knob handles for easy access and a charming traditional look. Durable Construction: Crafted from high-quality materials ensuring long-lasting durability and stability. Included Mirror: Comes with a matching mirror creating a complete and cohesive dressing area that is both functional and stylish.

