Moisture Recovery Treatment Balm for Thick-Coarse Dry Hair by Joico for Unisex - 16.9 oz Treatment

£32.99

£32.99/each

Sold and sent by Canofield Premium Brands UK

This fresh, moisturizing shampoo that cleanses, while reconstructing stressed and brittle hair. It is suitable for all hair types, especially damaged or dry hair.

Ingredients

Water, butylene glycol, sorbitol, behenyl alcohol, stearyl alcohol, behentrimonium chloride, cetyl alcohol, glyceryl oleate, fragrance, phenoxyethanol, laurdimonium hydroxypropyl hydrolyzed keratin, arginine hcl, rosa canina fruit oil, simmondsia chinensis seed oil, butyrospermum parkii butter, olea europaea fruit oil, hydrogenated vegetable oil, astrocaryum murumuru seed butter, hydrolyzed algin.
