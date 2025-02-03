Aloe Plus Lavender Hair Straightening Gel by e.fek.tiv for Unisex - 3.38 oz Gel

A gel that can be used for hair, skin and scalp care is an essential add-on to your daily beauty ritual. This gel for skin nourishment, hydration and to work on frizzy hair as it is likely to benefits. A mixture of freshness and fragrance.

Ingredients

Water, glycerin, methylpropanediol, anhydroxylitol, arginine, carbomer, xanthan gum, butylene glycol, aloe barbadensis leaf extract, citrus fruit extract, linalool.

