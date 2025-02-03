Classic Perfume Atomizer - Light Pink by Travalo for Unisex - 0.17 oz Refillable Spray (Empty)

Travalo Classic Pink has a patented easy fill system that allows you to refill in seconds with a simple repeat pump action. Travalo fills directly from almost any fragrance bottle with a removable spray head.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral., Tris (tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) citrate, Ethylhexyl salicylate, Coumarin, Methyl anthranilate, Citronellol, ci 14700, ci 17200, ci 60730, ci 19140, Formulation and ingredients are subject to change by the brand. Please refer to the product packaging for the most up-to-date ingredients list and be aware that it may change or vary from time to time. For any concerns please seek professional advice before use.

Sold by Canofield Premium Brands UK