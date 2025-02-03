Isntree Green Tea Fresh Emulsion 120g

Experience a skincare revolution with SOME BY MI Snail Truecica Miracle Repair Toner! This extraordinary toner is carefully crafted with a powerhouse blend of ingredients that work in harmony to deliver remarkable results. Infused with the potent benefits of black snail extract, snail truecica, and a patented combination of plant extracts, this toner is a game-changer in your skincare routine. Black snail extract, renowned for its exceptional regenerative properties, takes center stage in this formula. It acts as a natural healer, repairing and rejuvenating damaged skin cells. The synergy of snail truecica further enhances this restorative process, fortifying the skin's barrier and soothing sensitivity. Together, they form a dynamic duo that promotes skin resilience, creating a shield against environmental stressors and free radicals. But that's not all – this toner goes beyond conventional skincare. With dual functionality of whitening and anti-wrinkle care, it targets multiple concerns in one fell swoop. The Truecica™ complex, a signature blend of ingredients from SOME BY MI, is a true game-changer. It not only soothes the skin but also bolsters the skin's protective barrier, ensuring a healthier and more luminous complexion. Are you struggling with acne scars and hyperpigmentation? Look no further. Some By Mi Snail Truecica Miracle Repair Toner comes to the rescue with its specialized acne spot care solution. By inhibiting melanin production and offering intense protection against harmful UV rays, it effectively fades acne scars and diminishes hyperpigmentation, revealing a more even and radiant skin tone. Indulge in the luxurious dewy glitters of this toner's formulation, providing long-lasting hydration and leaving your skin feeling rejuvenated and supple. The true essence of snail mucin is harnessed through ultra-fine particles, delivering unparalleled moisture retention and a youthful glow. With its unique blend of properties, this toner doesn't just treat skin; it transforms it. Size: 135ml

Ingredients

Water, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Propanediol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Beeswax, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Centella Asiatica Extract, Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Vaccinium Angustifolium (Blueberry) Fruit Extract, Pinus Palustris Leaf Extract, Ulmus Davidiana Root Extract, Oenothera Biennis (Evening Primrose) Flower Extract, Pueraria Lobata Root Extract, Allantoin, Beta-Glucan, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Xanthan Gum, Tromethamine, Disodium EDTA, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone., Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)