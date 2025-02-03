PURITO Dermide Cica Barrier Sleeping Pack 80ml

Purito Dermide Cica Barrier Sleeping Pack helps to soothe the skin exhausted from the damaging UV rays and other environmental stressors overnight. It is formulated with skin-identical ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramide, which strengthens the skin barrier and protects it from the harmful environmental stressors. This product forms a healthy moisture barrier that prevents water loss and keeps skin well-hydrated overnight. You can strengthen your skin barrier with Centella Asiatica Extract, which soothes irritated skin, as well as substances that are similar to the skin, such as Ceramide, Squalene, and Hyaluronic Acid, which also help improve the damaged skin barrier. Purito Dermide Cica Barrier Sleeping Pack is convenient to use with a non-sticky, light gel-cream texture. Instead of staying on the surface of the skin, it penetrates into the skin without clogging the pores. If you want to simplify your skin routine, you can use the sleeping pack and provide your skin with intensive care for inner dryness by using the sleeping pack instead of cream. In addition, the ingredients of a sleeping pack are the most important due to the fact that they work on the skin while you are asleep. This sleeping pack is safe to use on sensitive skin. Size: 80ml.

Ingredients

Water, Centella Asiatica Extract (strengthens skin barrier), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride (occlusive), Glycerin (humectant), Squalane (occlusive), Jojoba seed oil (occlusive), Cetearyl Alcohol (emulsifiers), Potassium Cetyl Phosphate (emulsifiers), Sunflower Seed Oil (skin-conditioning agents), Butylene Glycol (humectants), Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate (emulsifiers), 1, 2-Hexanediol (stabilizers), Madecassoside (strengthens skin barrier), Asiaticoside (strengthens skin barrier), Madecassic Acid (strengthens skin barrier), Asiatic Acid (strengthens skin barrier), Panthenol (strengthens skin barrier), Ceramide NP (strengthens skin barrier), Sodium Hyaluronate (natural moisturizing factor/ humectants), Hydroxyacetophenone (product stabilizers/antioxidants), Sodium Carbomer (viscosity increasing agents), Hydrogenated Lecithin (emulsifiers), Hydroxyethylcellulose (viscosity increasing agents), Green tea extract (soothing) Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.

Sold by Skinsider (Skinsider Cosmetics Ltd)