Single Mattress Topper Thick Comfortable Quilted Bed Topper With Elastic Straps Soft Premium Hollowfibre Filling

Super Comfort – Thick mattress Topper lets you sink into deep sleep & wake up feeling rejuvenated. Supportive padding lets you sleep better & feel healthier.

Premium Filling – High grade 800gsm hollow fibre filling retains bounce making the mattress topper breathable, soft & fluffy. Air flow filling regulates temperature & keeps the mattress topper fresh.

Soft & Thick – Add an extra layer of comfort to your bed, super soft topper ideal for sensitive skin. Plush square padding gives a luxurious feel similar to hotel bedding. Thick topper provides support to back, shoulders and hips suitable for all ages and sleeping positions.

Versatile use – A cost effective solution to significantly upgrade the comfort of your old mattress. Available in single, small double, double & king size the mattress toper is also ideal for campervans, caravans, & sofa beds.

Elastic Straps – High strength 4 side elasticated straps grip onto current mattress or bed base. These firmly hold mattress topper in place and keeps position through the night. Extra Double stitched quilting and straps to retain shape.

Mattress Topper Size – Single to fit all single mattress 90cm x 190cm ( 3ft ) product size W: 90 cm x L: 190 cm x H: 5cm. Easy care machine washable 40 degrees, gentle cycle.