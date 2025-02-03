Marketplace.
image 1 of Small Double Mattress Topper Thick Comfortable Quilted Bed Topper With Elastic Straps Soft Premium Hollowfibre Filling

Small Double Mattress Topper Thick Comfortable Quilted Bed Topper With Elastic Straps Soft Premium Hollowfibre Filling

No ratings yet

Write a review

£30.99

£30.99/each

Sold and sent by Doodle Products Ltd

Delivered by courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Small Double Mattress Topper Thick Comfortable Quilted Bed Topper With Elastic Straps Soft Premium Hollowfibre Filling
Super Comfort – Thick mattress Topper lets you sink into deep sleep & wake up feeling rejuvenated. Supportive padding lets you sleep better & feel healthier.Premium Filling – High grade 800gsm hollow fibre filling retains bounce making the mattress topper breathable, soft & fluffy. Air flow filling regulates temperature & keeps the mattress topper fresh.Soft & Thick – Add an extra layer of comfort to your bed, super soft topper ideal for sensitive skin. Plush square padding gives a luxurious feel similar to hotel bedding. Thick topper provides support to back, shoulders and hips suitable for all ages and sleeping positions.Versatile use – A cost effective solution to significantly upgrade the comfort of your old mattress. Available in single, small double, double & king size the mattress toper is also ideal for campervans, caravans, & sofa beds.Mattress Topper Size – Small double to fit mattress 120cm x 190cm ( 4ft ) product size W: 120 cm x L: 190 cm x H: 5cm. Easy care machine washable 40 degrees, gentle cycle
Sold by Doodle Products Ltd

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here