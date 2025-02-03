Marketplace.
image 1 of Cinema Light Box Pink Letters And Emojis

Cinema Light Box Pink Letters And Emojis

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Doodle Products Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Cinema Light Box Pink Letters And Emojis
Cinema light box pink with 152 black letters, 152 colour letters and 95 emojis. Comes with a colour box providing a great place to keep all your cards safely stored away. You can fit 10 cards on each row of the light box. The emojis have been specially created to bring a smile to everyone face. The 3D emojis pack includes the newest emojis for this year.Give your light box message a personalised touch by writing on the transparent cards which are provided. A fun and original creative gift. The light box is an ideal gift for Christmas and birthdays.Our light up message board works with a 2m long USB cable included or 6 x AA batteries not included. Slide the tiles in and decorate your light box for birthday parties, weddings, baby showers, anniversaries or any great party.Our light box comes in a full colour box with everything included so that the beneficiary can start using it straight away.Our light box is designed to provide dim LED light giving a room a vintage subtle feel. Perfect to decorate rooms for offices, businesses and parties. This light box is a great gadget to personalise your own heartfelt message.
Sold by Doodle Products Ltd

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here