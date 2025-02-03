Cinema Light Box Pink Letters And Emojis

Cinema light box pink with 152 black letters, 152 colour letters and 95 emojis. Comes with a colour box providing a great place to keep all your cards safely stored away. You can fit 10 cards on each row of the light box. The emojis have been specially created to bring a smile to everyone face. The 3D emojis pack includes the newest emojis for this year.

Give your light box message a personalised touch by writing on the transparent cards which are provided. A fun and original creative gift. The light box is an ideal gift for Christmas and birthdays.

Our light up message board works with a 2m long USB cable included or 6 x AA batteries not included. Slide the tiles in and decorate your light box for birthday parties, weddings, baby showers, anniversaries or any great party.

Our light box comes in a full colour box with everything included so that the beneficiary can start using it straight away.

Our light box is designed to provide dim LED light giving a room a vintage subtle feel. Perfect to decorate rooms for offices, businesses and parties. This light box is a great gadget to personalise your own heartfelt message.