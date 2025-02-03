nutribullet 600 Series

The Original and Best-Selling nutribullet is the worldwide phenomena known and loved by millions around the UK!

nutribullet’s powerful 600W motor and cyclonic technology creates delicious, nutrient-rich smoothies by breaking down fruits, vegetables, nuts and even ice through the specially-designed turbo Extractor Blade. It pulverises stems, seeds and skins where some of the usually neglected essential nutrition lies, providing a fast and easy way to nourish your body and contribute to your Five-a-Day.

All you need to do is load, twist, extract and nourish!

Rivals traditional juicing and blending methods by breaking down stems, seeds and skins for a smoother drinking experience.

Easy to use with no buttons to press simply load the cup, twist on the blade and lock it onto the High Torque Power Base.

Incredible 20,000 RPM completely breaks down ingredients into a delicious pulp free, sillky smooth nutrient loaded smoothie.

Decide exactly what goes into your smoothies get the taste and nutrients you want, without any additional refined sugar and preservatives.

The complete nutribullet 600 Series kit comes with the High Torque Power Base, Extractor Blade, Tall Cup, Short Cup, Handled Comfort Lip Ring, Stay-Fresh Lid and the User Manual with Recipes.

Keep your smoothies fresh with the Stay-Fresh lids.

Crush ice, burst open seeds, crack through stems, and shred tough skins to access the normally unused nutrition in all of your ingredients.

Powerful 600W Bullet Exclusive Cyclonic motor.

Sleek and compact perfect for your kitchen countertop.

Quick and easy to clean simply rinse your blade and cups under warm water and you’re ready for next time. The cups and blade are dishwasher safe, too.

We recommend you replace your nutribullet Extractor Blade at least every six months, depending on your frequency of use, to ensure optimal performance.