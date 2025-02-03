magic bullet Deluxe

magic bullet is the tiny flavour vortex that started it all – and this is the complete, deluxe system! You get everything you need to make home cooked nutrition a breeze. Enjoy hundreds of fresh, healthy meals, snacks, drinks and desserts, all prepared in 10 seconds or less! From the creators of the bestselling nutribullet, magic bullet is the original that started it all. It’s the all-in-one versatile kitchen magician. It blends, chops, mixes, whips, dices and grinds – so you can prepare quick, healthy and delicious snacks and meals in seconds! You know and love the nutribullet and how easy it makes drinking nutrition. The Original magic bullet Blender, Mixer & Food Processor makes nutritious food preparation a breeze. No complicated buttons to press simply load the Cups or Smoothie Mug with your ingredients, place on the Power Base and press down. Decide exactly what goes into your meals achieve the taste you want, without additional refined sugar and preservatives. Sleek and compact it takes up less space on your counter than a coffee cup! Chop onions, garlic and veggies for cooking or making chunky salsa, without the mess! Whip up homemade houmous, creamy soups, or homemade baby food in seconds. Blend refreshing nutritious smoothies and protein shakes in a flash, plus with the handy Flip-Top Lid you can take your drink on the go with you. Grind coffee beans for the perfect freshly made brew.

Versatile, all in one machine: Magic Bullet is a food processor, a mixer, a blender and more; all in one! You could spend hundreds of pounds on multiple kitchen appliances that all take up cupboard space to achieve similar food preparation results. Take complete control over the consistency of your food. Use the “lock on” mode for hands free food prep and smoother textures such as soups or salad dressings. Or, use the “pulse” mode to prepare foods with a chunkier texture, such as fresh salsa or chopped onions. You’re in complete control, so you’re able to achieve the consistency and taste you want. The complete magic bullet kit: this deluxe 7 piece kit includes two different sized cups for ingredient preparation, a smoothie cup for quick and delicious smoothies, a flip-top lid for on the go sippable nutrition, two resealable lids to keep your ingredients fresh and more!

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)