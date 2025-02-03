nutribullet Juicer Pro

Turbo speed and juice storage accessories make nutribullet Juicer Pro the ultimate juicing system. Fuel your body with nutritious, fresh-made juice every day. The nutribullet Juicer Pro 1000W is designed for ultimate efficiency, and engineered to produce smooth, high-quality juice. With high, low and turbo speeds to power through any type of produce, and storage accessories to create the ultimate juicing system, this countertop machine lets you get juiced, get energised, and get on with your day. Fresh, homemade juice doesn't have to be a luxury. With the nutribullet Juicer Pro 1000W, you now have access to delicious, super nutritious vegetable and fruit juices 24/7. With its 1000w motor, three precision speeds, an extra-large pulp receptacle, this streamlined machine gives you top-notch results every time. Need more specifics? The nutribullet Juicer Pro is equipped with a 3-inch feed chute and dual size food pusher to accommodate produce of all sizes, minimising prep time and giving you full control over every ingredient. It has Low, High and Turbo speeds to power through any type of produce. This juicer is designed for easy clean-up, with a self-contained pulp basin, no-drip spout, and dishwasher safe components. It also comes with its own “support staff” to simplify your juice routine: a pour & store pitcher and a freezer tray for make-ahead convenience, plus a glass to-go bottle to take your creations on the run. Top-quality Juice, Straight from Your Kitchen: The nutribullet Juicer Pro delivers smooth, delicious juice from your favourite fruits and vegetables with three precision speeds, adjustable chute, and powerful 1000-Watt motor. Refreshingly Simple: It’s easy to assemble and easy to clean, with a self-contained pulp basin, no-drip spout, and dishwasher safe components. It’s also equipped with a storage pitcher, freezer tray, and to-go glass bottle to streamline your juice routine. It’s all about convenience. Simply add your ingredients into the feed chute and press the button for instant, silky smooth juice the whole family can enjoy. There’s no chopping necessary! Real juice made just how you like it, with no added anything: no added sugars, no added preservatives and not made from concentrate. The only ingredients in your juices are the ones you put in the feed chute. Enjoy your juice, your way, every single day. Two chutes, zero prep: The Dual-Size Food Pusher lets you choose between wide and narrow feed chutes making it easier to juice fruit and veggies of different shapes and sizes. It’s simple, it’s efficient, and it makes top-quality juice an accessible part of your everyday. Refreshing, isn’t it?

The Total Package: nutribullet Juicer Pro includes everything you need for complete home juicing in one easy to use package. A powerful 1000W Motor Base, a large 2L Pulp Basin with 3” feed chute for juice the whole family can enjoy with minimal prep, a Stainless Steel Sieve for silky smooth nutrition, a 800ml Juice Pitcher including a Sealing Pitcher Lid with froth separator for easy serving and storing, a Dual-Size Food Pusher to get the most out of absolutely all of your ingredients, a Freezer Tray to freeze leftover juice, a stylish Glass To-Go Bottle, and a Cleaning Brush for convenient cleaning. More speeds, more control: nutribullet Juicer Pro features three juicing speeds to help you get the most out of every ingredient. Low speed is perfect for soft berries and kiwis, High speed is great for pineapples and cucumbers and Turbo speed will help you blast through carrots and beets. Keep it cool: with the included Freezer Tray you can freeze any left-over juice so there’s no waste! If you have a favourite juice why not freeze some and add some of the frozen juice cubes to your bottle to keep your morning drink cool without diluting it?

