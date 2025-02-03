Mavala Stop Discourages Nail Biting 5ml Clear

Mavala Stop Nail Biting. Nail biting is a nervous habit, which can rapidly become uncontrollable. Mavala Stop has a bitter yet harmless taste and the appearance of clear enamel. It helps to break the nail biting habit and thumb sucking. Works for children (more than 3 years old) and adults. Mavala is the most extensive brand in the nail care industry offering a complete range of products for all nail problems. A specialist in care and beauty of nails, their concern is to innovate and to offer solutions to customers. With over 40 years of experience you can get a taste of luxury with these fabulous products. From colours that are both classic and catwalk hot you will find a shade to suit you.

Sold by Nail Polish Direct (KST'S LIMITED)