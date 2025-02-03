Happy Nappers Disco Dolphin - Medium

The perfect plush toy that opens to a fun sleeping bag surprise! Easy to unroll, Happy Nappers keep your child warm and comfy when it’s time for a nap and are soft and cosy toys perfect for playtime or cuddling. Zips all the way up: completely closed sides means your child will be snug, cosy and warm. Super-soft quality plush: Happy Nappers are so soft for complete comfort! So many fun characters to choose from! Machine washable: for your convenience. Super-soft and cosy for napping and for play. Suitable for ages 3+ Available in two sizes: Medium: 50 cm x 137cm (for ages 3 - 6). Large: 76cm x 167cm (for ages 7 and up)

A fun friend for playtime: these happy toys are the perfect companion for watching a movie, playing games, reading a book, sleepovers, camping or even playing in the garden! Zip up and snuggle up: in seconds Happy Nappers changes from the fun plush toy into a portable and fun sleeping bag with built-in toy. It’s ideal for sleepovers and family visits or just for getting cosy. Take them with you: Happy Nappers are compact and with the handy easy grip handle your child can take it anywhere.

Sold by High Street TV (Nutribullet) (High Street TV (Group) Ltd)