OPI Repair Mode Nail Bonding Serum 9ml Clear

OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Repair Serum 9ml is an easy to apply bond building serum with Patented Ulti-Plex Technology. This helps to rebuild Keratin on the surface of the nails as exposure to chemicals can damage the Keratin on the nails and break down the hydrogen and disulphide bonds. When applied the Repair Mode bonds to the natural nails’ layers by mimicking their natural amino acids. The Vegan-Friendly formula is 9-Free. OPI’s nail care range have award-winning treatments that give you the fresh-out-of-the salon feeling. They have an array of products ranging from nail cream, nail hardener, nail files, nail buffers, nail strengtheners and much more. OPI offers the latest techniques combined with the finest ingredients to create salon standard products to help you care for your nails at home with outstanding results.

Sold by Nail Polish Direct (KST'S LIMITED)