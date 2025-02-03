JVL Carpet Endurance 4 Piece Car Mat Set, Universal - Black

Affordable and durable, the Endurance universal car mats simply get the job done. Made from 100% Polypropylene with a PVC backing. Our removable car mats will protect your car floor carpets from dirt, damp, and rot. The Endurance car mats features hardwearing carpet with heel pad on the driver’s side and a PVC backing, to help minimise movement.

Features:

Four-piece set made from carpet offers practicality and transforms the look of your vehicle’s interior

Made from hardwearing carpet in black with a grey heel pad on the driver’s side for added durability, plus using car mats help prolong the life of your vehicles original carpet in the footwell

The carpet absorbs moisture and helps prevent dirt and damp getting to your footwell

This set of four two-tone car mats include two front and two rear mats

Universal fit which means they will fit most cars

High grip backing helps minimises movement in the vehicle

Easy to clean, simply shake and lightly vacuum with nozzle