KittyRade Prebiotic Drink For Cats - Duck 250ml

Overview KittyRade is an award-winning prebiotic drink that encourages optimum hydration in cats. This delicious drink is sure to be a hit with your cat. Fortified with prebiotics, electrolytes and essential amino acids. It aids digestion while encouraging reliable hydration whilst nourishing and promoting a healthy gut. It contains taurine to support eye and heart health. It can be served chilled, warmed or frozen. In taste test trials, cats drank nine times more KittyRade than water. Key Features & Benefits KittyRade prebiotic isotonic drinks support: Gut Health Immune Health Digestive Health Optimum Hydration

Pack size: 0.28kg

Ingredients

Filtered water, Hydrolysed duck (3%), Minerals, Oligofructose (dried)(0.1%), Glucose.

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not contain Sweeteners Does Not contain Colouring

Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)