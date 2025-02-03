Frontline Spot On Dog - 3 Pipettes / Small Dog 2-10kg

Marketplace.
FRONTLINE® SPOT ON for dogs is the original formula from the UK’s leading flea and tick brand*, FRONTLINE®. Itkills fleas and ticks on your dog to help protect them from the discomfort and diseases these parasites cause.Use it every 4 weeks for optimal protection.**• Kills fleas on your dog within 24 hours• Kills ticks within 48 hours, helping to reduce the risk of tick-borne disease• Kills liceFRONTLINE® SPOT ON is a clinically proven veterinary medicine that’s available in 1-dose, 3-dose and 6-dose packs. It can be applied todogs from 8 weeks of age that weigh at least 2 kg. It can also be used on pregnant and lactating dogs.FRONTLINE® SPOT ON is a topical treatment which goes over your dog’s skin and hair to kill fleas and ticks through contact with them –they don’t have to bite your dog to be killed. Bathing/shampooing/ water exposure once a week does not affect the product’seffectiveness. Do not bathe your dog or let them swim for 2 days after application.If your dog is unwell, please see your vet for advice before you apply a flea treatment.FRONTLINE® SPOT ON for Dogs is not suitable for use on rabbits.*Market Share Dashboard MAT January 2023**Efficacy against ticks up to 2 weeks in cats. Minimum treatment interval is 4 weeks.

Fipronil: Kills fleas and ticks by affecting their nervous system
