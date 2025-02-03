Frontline Spot On Dog - 3 Pipettes / Medium Dog 10-20kg

FRONTLINE® SPOT ON for dogs is the original formula from the UK’s leading flea and tick brand*, FRONTLINE®. It

kills fleas and ticks on your dog to help protect them from the discomfort and diseases these parasites cause.

Use it every 4 weeks for optimal protection.**

• Kills fleas on your dog within 24 hours

• Kills ticks within 48 hours, helping to reduce the risk of tick-borne disease

• Kills lice

FRONTLINE® SPOT ON is a clinically proven veterinary medicine that’s available in 1-dose, 3-dose and 6-dose packs. It can be applied to

dogs from 8 weeks of age that weigh at least 2 kg. It can also be used on pregnant and lactating dogs.

FRONTLINE® SPOT ON is a topical treatment which goes over your dog’s skin and hair to kill fleas and ticks through contact with them –

they don’t have to bite your dog to be killed. Bathing/shampooing/ water exposure once a week does not affect the product’s

effectiveness. Do not bathe your dog or let them swim for 2 days after application.

If your dog is unwell, please see your vet for advice before you apply a flea treatment.

FRONTLINE® SPOT ON for Dogs is not suitable for use on rabbits.

*Market Share Dashboard MAT January 2023

**Efficacy against ticks up to 2 weeks in cats. Minimum treatment interval is 4 weeks.