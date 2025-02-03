Frontline Plus Spot On - 1 Pipette / Cat >1kg

FRONTLINE PLUS® for Cats is the most advanced formula for cats in our range. Unlike some other flea

treatments, it kills both fleas and ticks on your pet to help protect them from the discomfort and diseases

these parasites cause. Plus it stops the flea eggs that fall off your cat from hatching in your home. Use it every

4 weeks for optimal protection* and to help your cat feel healthier and happier.

• Kills fleas on your cat within 24 hours

• Stops flea eggs from hatching in your home

• Kills ticks within 48 hours, helping to reduce the risk of tick-borne disease

• Kills lice

FRONTLINE PLUS® is a clinically proven veterinary medicine that’s available in 1-dose, 3-dose and 6-dose packs.

It can be applied to cats from 8 weeks of age that weigh at least 1 kg and ferrets from 6 months of age. It can

also be used on pregnant cats.

FRONTLINE PLUS® is a topical treatment which goes over your cat’s skin and hair to kill fleas and ticks through

contact with them – they don’t have to bite your cat to be killed. Bathing/shampooing/ water exposure once a

week does not affect the product’s effectiveness. Do not bathe your cat for 2 days after application.

If your cat or ferret is unwell, please see your vet for advice before you apply a flea treatment.

FRONTLINE PLUS® for Cats is not suitable for use on rabbits.

*Efficacy against ticks for up to 4 weeks in dogs and 2 weeks in cats. Minimum treatment interval 4 weeks.