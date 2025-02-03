Marketplace.
image 1 of Frontline Plus Spot On - 1 Pipette / Cat >1kg

Frontline Plus Spot On - 1 Pipette / Cat >1kg

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.99

£10.99/each

Sold and sent by Direct 4 Pet

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Frontline Plus Spot On - 1 Pipette / Cat >1kg
FRONTLINE PLUS® for Cats is the most advanced formula for cats in our range. Unlike some other fleatreatments, it kills both fleas and ticks on your pet to help protect them from the discomfort and diseasesthese parasites cause. Plus it stops the flea eggs that fall off your cat from hatching in your home. Use it every4 weeks for optimal protection* and to help your cat feel healthier and happier.• Kills fleas on your cat within 24 hours• Stops flea eggs from hatching in your home• Kills ticks within 48 hours, helping to reduce the risk of tick-borne disease• Kills liceFRONTLINE PLUS® is a clinically proven veterinary medicine that’s available in 1-dose, 3-dose and 6-dose packs.It can be applied to cats from 8 weeks of age that weigh at least 1 kg and ferrets from 6 months of age. It canalso be used on pregnant cats.FRONTLINE PLUS® is a topical treatment which goes over your cat’s skin and hair to kill fleas and ticks throughcontact with them – they don’t have to bite your cat to be killed. Bathing/shampooing/ water exposure once aweek does not affect the product’s effectiveness. Do not bathe your cat for 2 days after application.If your cat or ferret is unwell, please see your vet for advice before you apply a flea treatment.FRONTLINE PLUS® for Cats is not suitable for use on rabbits.*Efficacy against ticks for up to 4 weeks in dogs and 2 weeks in cats. Minimum treatment interval 4 weeks.

Ingredients

Fipronil: Kills fleas and ticks by affecting their nervous system., S-Methoprene: Prevents flea eggs from hatching.
Sold by Direct 4 Pet (Black Cat Medicines)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here