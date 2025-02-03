Frontline Plus Spot On - 6 Pipettes / Medium Dog 10-20kg

FRONTLINE PLUS® for dogs features an advanced formula. Unlike some other flea treatments, it kills both fleas

and ticks on your pet to help protect them from the discomfort and diseases these parasites cause. Plus it

stops the flea eggs that fall off your dog from hatching in your home. Use it every 4 weeks for optimal

protection and to help your dog feel healthier and happier.

• Kills fleas on your dog within 24 hours

• Stops flea eggs from hatching in your home

• Kills ticks within 48 hours, helping to reduce the risk of tick-borne disease

• Kills lice

FRONTLINE Plus® is a clinically proven veterinary medicine that’s available in 1-dose, 3-dose and 6-dose packs. It can be applied to dogs

from 8 weeks of age that weigh at least 2 kg. It can also be used on pregnant and lactating dogs.

FRONTLINE Plus® is a topical treatment which goes over your dog’s skin and hair to kill fleas and ticks through contact with them – they

don’t have to bite your dog to be killed. Bathing/shampooing/water exposure once a week does not affect the product’s effectiveness. Do

not bathe your dog or let them swim for 2 days after application.

If your dog is unwell, please see your vet for advice before you apply a flea treatment.

FRONTLINE PLUS® for Dogs is not suitable for use on rabbits.