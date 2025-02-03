Marketplace.
Dechra RIP Fleas Extra, Environmental Household Flea Spray 600ml

Dechra RIP Fleas Extra, Environmental Household Flea Spray 600ml
OverviewLong-lasting environmental household flea spray, with a unique triple action formula to break the flea lifecycle, treat, and protect your home for up to 12 months.Key Features and Benefits95% of a flea infestation lives in your home, not on your pet.Long lasting spray - protects your home for up to 12 months.Large 600ml can - enough to cover an average 3-4 bedroom home.Unique triple action formula to knockdown, kill and break the flea life cycle.Approved for the control of house dust mites.Floral fragrance.Active IngredientsPermethrin 0.50% w/w, tetramethrin 0.10% w/w, s-methoprene 0.05% w/w

Permethrin: A potent insecticide that kills adult fleas on contact., Tetramethrin: Provides instant knock-down (paralysis) of adult fleas., S-Methoprene: An insect growth regulator that disrupts the development of flea eggs and larvae., Bioallethrin: Causes rapid paralysis of fleas, allowing permethrin to kill them.
