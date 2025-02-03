Dechra RIP Fleas Extra, Environmental Household Flea Spray 600ml

Overview

Long-lasting environmental household flea spray, with a unique triple action formula to break the flea lifecycle, treat, and protect your home for up to 12 months.

Key Features and Benefits

95% of a flea infestation lives in your home, not on your pet.

Long lasting spray - protects your home for up to 12 months.

Large 600ml can - enough to cover an average 3-4 bedroom home.

Unique triple action formula to knockdown, kill and break the flea life cycle.

Approved for the control of house dust mites.

Floral fragrance.

Active Ingredients

Permethrin 0.50% w/w, tetramethrin 0.10% w/w, s-methoprene 0.05% w/w