HOMCOM Bedside Tables Set of 2, Nightstands for Bedroom, White

Transform your space with the HOMCOM bedside tables set of 2, ingeniously designed to be used as side tables or end tables. These slim bedside tables boast a drawer and bottom shelf, maximising storage in a compact, narrow design. Great for any bedroom, living room, or home office, enhancing functionality with a touch of modern style.

Two-piece set offers flexible use Drawer, shelf and tabletop offer storage options Serves as bedside or side tables

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD