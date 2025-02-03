PawHut Dog Whelping Box with Whelping Pad, Adjustable Entrance, 124 x 120cm

Discover the PawHut Dog Box, a cosy sanctuary crafted for your cherished canine during her special time. This puppy pen features an adjustable entrance with removable panels for secure yet accessible mother-and-pup interaction and a windproof, sealed design for extra comfort. It's a wonderful indoor retreat for nurturing new life, complete with a see-through acrylic panel for easy monitoring and a waterproof washable whelping pad for easy cleaning. ● Included a waterproof washable whelping pad simplifies cleaning; ● Adjustable entrance height prevents puppies from wandering off; ● Removable panels create easy access for mother dog; ● Pine wood and MDF combination ensures windproof shelter; ● Clear acrylic panel allows for easy monitoring of dogs; ● Simple assembly process saves time and effort; ● Suitable for large and smaller dog breeds; ● Anti-slip foot pads enhance stability and safety; ● Colour: White; ● Materials: Pinewood, MDF, Acrylic; ● Overall Dimension: 124L x 120W x 48Hcm; ● Single Panel Dimensions: 120W x 48Hcm; ● Entrance Width: 30Wcm; ● Removable Door Panel Size: 32W x 25Hcm, 32W x 12.5Hcm; ● Whelping Pad: 130L x 130Wcm; ● Item Label: D06-229V12WT;

Hygienic and cosy: Includes a waterproof washable whelping pad that's easy to clean, making it a hygienic space for mother and puppies in this whelping pen. Adjustable entry: The whelping box for puppies features an entrance with two removable panels, suitable for securing puppies yet allowing easy access for the mother. Sealed comfort: Crafted from pinewood and MDF, this puppy pen provides a windproof, stable sanctuary for your dog during birthing and nursing.

