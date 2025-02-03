HOMCOM Pull Out Sofa Bed L Shape w/ Reversible Chaise Light Grey Grey

This HOMCOM three seater sofa bed is here from day to night. Convert from a loveseat into a double sofa bed with a simple pull. Plus, utilise the small storage under the longline seat, suitable for blankets and more. Whether for comfortable everyday lounging or accommodating overnight guests, this L shaped sofa bed does it all.

Corner sofa easily converts to double bed Hidden storage under chaise and side pockets High-density foam with S springs

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD