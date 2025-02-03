Junior Vida Neptune 2 Drawer Bedside Table Chest Cabinet Nightstand, Pink & Oak

Introducing our charming and practical Neptune 2-Drawer Bedside Table, thoughtfully designed with your child's needs in mind. This bedside table combines a modern aesthetic with functional features to create the perfect addition to your child's bedroom. The child-friendly design ensures safety and durability, with smooth edges and a robust construction that can withstand the rigors of everyday use. The table is crafted from high-quality materials, ensuring it remains a reliable piece of furniture as your child grows. Featuring two spacious drawers, this bedside table offers ample storage for bedtime essentials, toys, books, and more, helping to keep your child's room neat and organized. The drawers are equipped with wooden inset handles, which are easy to grip and add a stylish yet safe touch to the table's design. With its versatile style, this bedside table seamlessly complements a variety of bedroom decors, making it a practical and attractive addition to your child's room. Its compact size ensures it fits perfectly beside the bed, providing easy access to all essentials during the night. Technical Information: Size: H 46 x W 39.5 x D 39.5 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Drawer / 25kg Table Top Material: MDF & Particleboard Finish: Paper Veneer & Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Child-Friendly Design: Features a safe and sturdy design that is perfect for children ensuring both functionality and safety in a child's room or study area. Two Spacious Drawers: Offers ample storage space with two roomy drawers ideal for keeping bedtime essentials toys and books neatly organized. Wooden Inset Handles: Equipped with easy-to-grip wooden inset handles offering a stylish and practical detail that enhances the overall design. Versatile Style: Simple yet elegant design that complements a variety of bedroom decors making it a practical and attractive addition to your child's room. Durable Construction: Built from high-quality materials ensuring long-lasting durability and stability to withstand everyday use by active children.

