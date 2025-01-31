Home Vida 3 Tier Metal Clothes Airer Freestanding Drying Rack

Introducing our versatile 3-Tier Clothes Airer, designed to simplify your laundry routine with ample drying space and convenient features. This clothes airer offers a three-tier design, providing plenty of room to hang a large load of laundry, including clothes, towels, and linens. Whether you're drying clothes indoors on a rainy day or taking advantage of sunny weather outside, this airer is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, offering flexibility and convenience to suit your needs. Crafted from sturdy materials, this clothes airer ensures long-lasting durability and stability, capable of supporting heavy loads of laundry. The robust construction guarantees reliable performance, making it a dependable addition to your laundry essentials. One of the standout features of this airer is its foldable design. When not in use, the airer easily folds flat for compact storage, making it ideal for small living spaces and easy to transport. The lightweight yet sturdy build allows for effortless setup and movement, so you can place it wherever you need it most. Technical Information: Size: H 104 x W 53 x D 36 cm Weight Limit: 11kg Material: Steel Finish: Chrome Effect Please Note: This item is delivered fully assembled, ready to use. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ to our own.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd