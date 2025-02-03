Vida Designs Windsor 3 Drawer Console Table With Shelf, White

Introducing our elegant Windsor Console Table, designed to bring both style and functionality to any room in your home. This versatile piece features a spacious table top, perfect for displaying decorative items, photos, or keeping everyday essentials like keys and mail within easy reach. The console table includes a practical underneath shelf, providing additional storage or display space for books, baskets, and other decorative accents. This added layer of storage helps keep your space organized while enhancing the table's functionality. Equipped with a convenient drawer, this console table offers a discreet storage solution for smaller items such as remotes, stationery, or personal belongings, ensuring your space remains tidy and clutter-free. The drawer's sleek design blends seamlessly with the overall aesthetic, adding a touch of sophistication to the piece. Crafted from high-quality materials, this console table is built to last, offering durability and stability for everyday use. Its timeless design makes it a perfect addition to any entryway, living room, or hallway, adding both practical storage and stylish flair to your home decor. Technical Information: Size: H 74 x W 100 x D 30 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Drawer / 15kg Per Shelf / 25kg Table Top Material: MDF & Chipboard Finish: Powder Coated Paint Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd